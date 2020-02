You guys ARE the best! πŸ‘πŸŽΊπŸ† https://t.co/ffbeFsXrBJ — UNC Field Hockey (@UNCFieldHockey) February 5, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper gave the University of North Carolina field hockey team a champions welcome Wednesday at the governor's mansion.The team won its eighth national championship in November in a 6-1 match against Princeton University.The field hockey team has played two consecutive undefeated seasons. In 2018, the team won the national championship 2-0 against the University of Maryland.