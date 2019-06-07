Michael Jordan donates $1.1 million to North Carolina high school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Basketball legend Michael Jordan is giving money back to the high school he graduated from in North Carolina.Jordan, considered by many to be the best basketball player of all time, is giving more than $1.1 million to Laney High School in Wilmington.Jordan graduated from Laney in 1981, after two years on the varsity team averaging more than 25 points per game.He then starred at the University of North Carolina and went on to have one of the most prolific NBA careers ever.Half of the $1.1 million donation will go to Laney's athletic department. The other half will be used for projects the school deems most necessary.