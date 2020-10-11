nccu basketball

NCCU women's basketball team become Raleigh firefighters for the day

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- On Sunday, Kiyana Brown and her teammates from the North Carolina Central women's basketball team successfully put out a fake fire outside a fire station in Raleigh.

"It was anxious. It was fun," said Brown, a junior at NCCU. "I never thought we would be in a fire station. "We're learning the odds and ins of the firefighter world. The day in the life of a firefighter. We got to build a fire hose and put out a fire. And we got to learn how to work together a team and communicate."

It's a once in a lifetime moment for these young women and women of color athletes to understand and appreciate the experience of first responders.

These ladies working as a group to put on firefighter's gear and respond to an emergency, just as some of the professional firefighters were rushed away to a real one.

The exercise was organized by NCCU's head women's basketball coach Trisha Stafford-Odom.

She and the other coaches and staff watched the team from the sidelines, carefully analyzing the women's personality, how the lead, how they follow, and how they react under pressure.

"As head coach, I say ok that's a pretty clever way of thinking. That's a leadership quality. Some people fold and you can't find them and they just go with the group. So we are able to translate those things back to game situations, practice situations," said Stafford-Odom.

Most importantly, Stafford-Odom says she hopes it touches the team the value of respect and teamwork both on and off the court.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighdurhamnccu basketballbasketballnccu
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NCCU BASKETBALL
Moton's backpack giveaway turned into drive-thru event amid COVID-19
Moton, P.J. Tucker host annual Raleigh backpack giveaway on Saturday
Former NCCU guard now leading as a coach, social advocate
NCCU, NC State coaches say work for social change must continue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Holly Springs
President Trump to hold campaign rally in Greenville this week
Parts of central NC under marginal risk for severe weather
Cam Newton 'roaring' to play amid COVID-19 diagnosis, father says
Panthers beat Falcons in Atlanta for the first time since 2014, 23-16
LATEST: 1,719 COVID-19 cases reported in NC Sunday
Man's body found in Raleigh creek; police investigating
Show More
Texas man sues for $1 million after 2019 roping arrest incident
Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
Fayetteville woman shot, killed during dispute
Driver crashes, dies during chase with Highway Patrol trooper
Police investigating after man found dead in Durham
More TOP STORIES News