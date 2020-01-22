Sports

UNC releases 2020 football schedule

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina has released its schedule for the 2020 football season.

UNC opens the season on the road at UCF on Friday, Sept. 4, followed by a neutral site game in Atlanta with Auburn.

The first home game is Sept. 19 against National FCS runner up James Madison. ACC play begins a week later against Georgia Tech.

The season finale against rival NC State is also a Friday game on Nov. 27.

"We do not like playing on Friday nights because Friday night is for high school football, and we've always believed that," said coach Mack Brown in a statement sent to media outlets. "North Carolina high school football is at the top of our list when it comes to things that are important to us. We really don't like being in a position where we could take away from the great coaches and players in our state because they're our lifeblood and deserve to have the spotlight on Friday nights."

"As most know by now, the schedule is out of our control. Our TV partners dictate these types of things, so we'll do what we're told, but we would rather Friday night be sacred for high schools. We have requested that our TV partners and the conference make our Friday game after Thanksgiving an afternoon game to avoid going head-to-head with the high school games. Hopefully, that is something they will accommodate, because it's important, especially on a weekend where there will be playoff games taking place. "

In 2019, the Tar Heels finished 7-6 with a win against Temple in the Military Bowl. It was the first year of Brown's second stint in Chapel Hill.

UNC 2020 football schedule

  • Friday, Sept. 4: at UCF
  • Saturday, Sept. 12: vs. Auburn (Atlanta)
  • Saturday, Sept. 19: vs. James Madison
  • Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Georgia Tech
  • Saturday, Oct. 3: at Virginia
  • Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Virginia Tech
  • Saturday, Oct. 17: at Duke

  • Saturday, Oct. 24: at Miami
  • Saturday, Nov. 7: vs. UConn
  • Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Pitt
  • Saturday, Nov. 21: at Boston College
  • Friday, Nov. 27: vs. N.C. State
