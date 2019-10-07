Girl gets prosthetic leg signed by Carolina Hurricanes' James Reimer

One of those fans, Rosie a 9-year-old sled hockey player herself.
When meeting Hurricanes' new goaltender, James Reimer, Rosie showed no fear.
"Where can I sign for you?" Reimer asked Rosie.
"Maybe my leg?" she replied.
Rosie lifted her pants leg up to reveal her new prosthetic leg to show off her supergirl hip where Reimer signed.
A first for James Reimer signing a hip. She didn’t want him to sign her foot because it’s brand new! Such a special night for @HurricanesSled players meeting @Canes players pic.twitter.com/LLuKfRwSC0— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 7, 2019
The prosthetic leg sure doesn't stop Rosie, her confidence quickly overtook the conversation and even Reimer himself was taken back by the bravery of the young fan.
The excitement when she realizes she’s meeting the @Canes coach 😍 pic.twitter.com/2RuB6qFrPh— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) October 7, 2019