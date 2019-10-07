Sports

Girl gets prosthetic leg signed by Carolina Hurricanes' James Reimer

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday night after the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a group of fans waited outside the hallway to meet some of the players.

One of those fans, Rosie a 9-year-old sled hockey player herself.

When meeting Hurricanes' new goaltender, James Reimer, Rosie showed no fear.



"Where can I sign for you?" Reimer asked Rosie.

"Maybe my leg?" she replied.

Rosie lifted her pants leg up to reveal her new prosthetic leg to show off her supergirl hip where Reimer signed.



The prosthetic leg sure doesn't stop Rosie, her confidence quickly overtook the conversation and even Reimer himself was taken back by the bravery of the young fan.

