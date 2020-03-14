Sports

Former Duke star Zion Williamson pledges to cover salaries of New Orleans arena workers

With the NBA season suspended at minimum for 30 days, that means a lot of arena workers are going to be out a minimum of two paychecks with no games to staff.

The former Duke Blue Devil star Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans said he would "cover the salaries" for workers at the team's arena for the next 30 days.

While some players like Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo have pledged $100,000, Williamson said he will cover the salaries of the Smoothie King Center workers.

"This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis," Williamson wrote on Instagram.


The Pelicans released a statement Friday thanking Williamson for his generous giving. The team clarified in their statement that the team does not own the arena and are working to assist staff.
