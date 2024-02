2 people killed in Spring Lake house fire

According to the Spring Lake Fire Chief, the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen.

According to the Spring Lake Fire Chief, the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen.

According to the Spring Lake Fire Chief, the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen.

According to the Spring Lake Fire Chief, the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen.

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead after a house fire Wednesday evening.

Crews responded to calls about a fire at a home on Morrison Avenue. Officials said crews attempted CPR on one victim who was confined to their bed and another person was found in the kitchen of the home. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Spring Lake Fire Chief James Williams, the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen.