Dozens without water in Spring Lake due to planned outage

Crews are shutting off the water between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. so contractors can connect the water pipes for a new development.

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of people in the Town of Spring Lake will be without water for several hours on Tuesday.

Crews are shutting off the water between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. so contractors can connect the water pipes for a new development on Odell Road to the Spring Lake water system.

If your area is listed and you have questions, you should call Spring Lake Water Operations.