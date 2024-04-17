Standup Speak Out relaunching Breathe Life Sister Circle

ABC 11 Together highlights good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help

The upcoming Sister Circle will mark a significant milestone as the first event hosted at SUSO's new "Home for Healing."

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and ABC11 together is highlighting an event providing a safe and open space for women.

Standup-Speak Out is relaunching one of its programs, Breathe Life Sister Circle.

The goal is to provide a resilient, safe space for women to restore, reset, and work on their personal growth and healing.

Registration is required and more info can be found here.