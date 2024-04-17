WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Standup Speak Out relaunching Breathe Life Sister Circle

ABC 11 Together highlights good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help

WTVD logo
Wednesday, April 17, 2024 5:46PM
Standup Speak Out relaunching Breathe Life Sister Circle
The upcoming Sister Circle will mark a significant milestone as the first event hosted at SUSO's new "Home for Healing."

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and ABC11 together is highlighting an event providing a safe and open space for women.

Standup-Speak Out is relaunching one of its programs, Breathe Life Sister Circle.

The upcoming Sister Circle will mark a significant milestone as the first event hosted at SUSO's new "Home for Healing."

The goal is to provide a resilient, safe space for women to restore, reset, and work on their personal growth and healing.

Registration is required and more info can be found here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW