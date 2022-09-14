State Trooper uses volunteer firefighter skills to help extinguish house fire

Trooper Z.B. Price was on patrol and sprang into action when he saw a house on fire last week on Zion Church Road in southern Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Highway Patrol trooper who is also a volunteer firefighter put his side gig skills to good use recently.

The Highway Patrol said Price called for assistance and then stayed to help put out the flames.

"Thank you to Trooper Price for his quick reaction and helpful response to this incident," the State Highway Patrol posted on social media. "A special thank you to the fire personnel who responded to the scene. These brave men and women dedicate their professional lives and careers to combatting fire hazards. We greatly appreciate their commitment to saving lives."

No one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.