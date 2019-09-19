reckless driving

STAYUMBL driver pleads guilty to more charges in Wake County

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Diana Mems, the driver known across the Triangle for her STAYUMBL personalized license plate, was back in court Thursday, a day after being found guilty in two of three charges in Durham. This time, it was to face charges in Wake County.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Mems pleaded guilty in Wake County to charges that a grand jury handed up this past spring, including speeding and careless and reckless driving.



Judge Ridgeway sentenced Mems to 20 days in jail for the charge of speeding 68 in a 45 mph zone. He sentenced her to serve 60 days on the reckless driving conviction and ordered those sentences run concurrently and be suspended while Mems serves 24 months of supervised probation.

As a condition of her probation, Mems must undergo a psychiatric evaluation and was ordered not to operate a vehicle during that time.

The probation will be transferred to Durham County, the judge said.

The District Attorney also said in court that Mems is also being investigated by the North Carolina Department of Insurance for 41 cases of insurance fraud.

A day earlier, Mems was convicted on two charges in Durham County related to an incident with a Durham School bus.

Mems was on trial for a reckless driving incident caught on camera by a Durham school bus driver.



For the Durham convictions, Mems faced a maximum of 120 days for each guilty charge. The judge consolidated Mems sentence into one but suspended those terms and sentenced Mems to 12 months of supervised probation. If Mems were to violate her probation she could potentially face the 120 day active sentence

Within the first 60 days of Mems' probation, she will have to participate in a driving course, serve 25 hours of community service and pay a $100 fine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamraleightrialschool busreckless drivingfrauddrivingaccidentcrashdriver
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECKLESS DRIVING
STAYUMBL found guilty of 2 driving-related charges
STAYUMBL driver stands trial for incident with Durham school bus
Charges refiled against STAYUMBL driver in Durham incident
State agency investigating 'Stayumbl' driver for possible insurance fraud
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNCC gunman pleads guilty to killing 2 students, injuring 4
21-year-old UNC Morehead-Cain scholar dies suddenly
'Christmas' or 'Holiday'? Parade controversy in Wilson
New sketch could help ID Jane Doe found 29 years ago
Woman injured in shooting at Cary home
Hurricane Jerry path updated by National Hurricane Center
NC Zoo's beloved grizzly bear passes away after 25 years
Show More
Do you know the little girl with the feeding tube?
Neighbors rally behind ice cream man to pay for medical costs
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash
Gov. Cooper signs Standing Up for Rape Victims Act into law
'I need to go': Nurse escapes as twister closes in
More TOP STORIES News