Widowed mother of six asks Raleigh residents to watch for wheelchair van stolen from her home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Shannon Dingle stepped outside her home Tuesday morning, she found someone had stolen her white custom van -- the only way her 12-year-old daughter Zoe could get around.

"We have had more than our share of tragedy and heartbreak, and so a vehicle might not seem like a huge thing, but it is huge for us," Dingle told ABC11.

The mother of six lost her husband in a freak accident in 2019, and had to reach out for help from the ABC11 Troubleshooter in 2016 when she struggled to get a modified van for Zoe. A generous ABC11 viewer helped make it happen.

An image of the stolen van.

The van that was stolen this week is a newer model, but it was also custom-fitted for Zoe. The Dingles faced a months-long uphill battle to get this van as well, trying to get funding approved and get the right fit special ordered for Zoe.

Now, the van they fought for is in the hands of a thief - and the Dingles are without a way to get around.

"When we don't have the van, Zoe, my littlest, can't go anywhere. She is at home and limited to the walls of our home, the streets of our neighborhood," Dingle said.

Most of her kids are on break from school right now, but they would've had to miss class Tuesday if that wasn't the case.

Dingle knows the process of replacing this van would be a challenging one, she hopes the right person sees this and helps her get the van back.

"It is super noticeable. It's not only a wheelchair van, but it has a "Princess on Board" with a little girl in a wheelchair sticker on the side of it and other stickers on the back that are identifiable. We just want our van back," Dingle told ABC11.

The van has the license plate of JDL-8781. If you see it, please call police.