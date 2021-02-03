Google searches about strange dreams and insomnia at all-time high

GoogleTrends on Twitter

How do you fall asleep fast?

Why can't I sleep?

How much sleep do I need?

What is sleep apnea?

What is sleep paralysis?

💤 Search interest in #Sleep, #Dream and #Insomnia are higher now than at any time in Google search history, US pic.twitter.com/UE3decyEhZ — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) February 2, 2021

What does it mean when I dream about my ex?

What does it mean when I dream about snakes?

What does it mean when I dream about my teeth falling out?

What does it mean when I dream about being pregnant?

Have you noticed a serious change in your sleep pattern since the pandemic begun? Experts say these few steps could get you back on track in no time.

If you did not get a good night's sleep, you are not alone. Google says searches about strange dreams, sleep and insomnia are at an all-time high.Many people have reported having stranger dreams than they had before the COVID-19 lockdowns began.A new graph from Google shows searches since 2004 for sleep and dreams. They've been increasing every year, but there was a spike when the pandemic started.In order to help get a better night's rest, doctors recommend you start winding down as soon as the sun starts to set. Make your bedroom a sleep sanctuary. Keep your room cool and pitch-black, and avoid working in bed.