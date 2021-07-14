More than a dozen Triangle athletes competing in Tokyo Olympics

More than a dozen athletes competing in the Olympics are local to the Triangle with Holly Springs, Cary, Garner, Hope Mills and Clayton all having representatives, including 16-year-old Claire Curzan who already won over the hearts of local fans as one of the youngest to compete.
A dozen Duke alumni and coaches will participate in eight sports representing six nations.
Celtics start Jayson Tatum will represent team USA on the basketball court, while former Duke star Jahlil Okafor will be playing for Nigeria. Former women's basketball star Chelsea Gray will compete for Team USA while current Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson will coach the first us Olympic 3x3 team. Lawson says it's an honor to be a part of the inaugural 3x3 Olympics team
"I'm really proud with how everybody, there's so many people that are a part of USA basketball that have helped 3 on 3 get to this point," Lawson said. "Now, we have a chance to play for a gold medal which is the pinnacle of our sport. It means a lot to have the responsibility to help this group get there."
The 3x3 competition will be half-court games that end after 10 minutes or once a team scores 21 points in an outdoor venue. Team USA will tip-off against Nigeria on Tuesday, July 27.