Olympics

More than a dozen Triangle athletes competing in Tokyo Olympics

By
EMBED <>More Videos

More than a dozen Triangle athletes competing in Tokyo Olympics

After a year of waiting, the Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Tokyo is just a week away, providing a chance to witness the world's greatest athletes compete on the biggest stage

More than a dozen athletes competing in the Olympics are local to the Triangle with Holly Springs, Cary, Garner, Hope Mills and Clayton all having representatives, including 16-year-old Claire Curzan who already won over the hearts of local fans as one of the youngest to compete.

A dozen Duke alumni and coaches will participate in eight sports representing six nations.

Celtics start Jayson Tatum will represent team USA on the basketball court, while former Duke star Jahlil Okafor will be playing for Nigeria. Former women's basketball star Chelsea Gray will compete for Team USA while current Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson will coach the first us Olympic 3x3 team. Lawson says it's an honor to be a part of the inaugural 3x3 Olympics team

"I'm really proud with how everybody, there's so many people that are a part of USA basketball that have helped 3 on 3 get to this point," Lawson said. "Now, we have a chance to play for a gold medal which is the pinnacle of our sport. It means a lot to have the responsibility to help this group get there."

The 3x3 competition will be half-court games that end after 10 minutes or once a team scores 21 points in an outdoor venue. Team USA will tip-off against Nigeria on Tuesday, July 27.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsncolympicsduke universitysports
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OLYMPICS
Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo ceremonies
Blind teen swimmer's journey to Tokyo Paralympics
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Fans banned from Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency
TOP STORIES
Tension on UNC's campus as meetings are held about Guskiewicz
NC Republicans double down on Critical Race Theory bill
Rule changed after Durham teen forced to cut hair during softball game
Robbery believed to be motive in Moore Co. double murder; 2 charged
$30M federal lawsuit filed in Andrew Brown Jr. case
Woman rescued after leaving notes pointed police to her abductor
Show More
NCSU marketing professor says we're missing key group for vaccinations
Chinese parents, abducted son reunited after 24 years
18 snakes found in Georgia home's bedroom
Sun protector melts inside car during scorching Calif. heat wave
NFL star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge
More TOP STORIES News