Raleigh couple has surprise 'first dance' after COVID-19 scraps wedding plans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kate Pope specializes in making memories for brides and grooms, so when COVID-19 forced her brother and his fiancé to postpone their wedding, Pope refused to let the day go by without a big surprise.
Pope, a well-known Triangle wedding photographer, and her two sisters stunned Drew Turner and Meredith Hamlet by having a Raleigh singer perform "Stand by Me."
"To commemorate your missed wedding day, we are giving you your first dance," Pope announced to the couple in a video she shared with ABC11.
Orlando Parker Jr. performed a rousing a cappella rendition of the Ben E. King song, while the engaged couple showed-off their dancing skills in the front yard of their Raleigh home.
Pope said the couple was scheduled to get married in Virginia on May 23, but because of COVID-19, they rescheduled their wedding to June 2021.
"As a wedding pro, and a big sister, I couldn't let their original weekend pass without doing something special to commemorate it," Pope told ABC11.
