HILLSBOROUGH N.C. (WTVD) --The two men charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old girl at an Orange County Halloween party over the weekend appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.
The US Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Xzavier Gibson on Tuesday in Alamance County.
The second suspect, 23-year-old Takeem Turrentine, turned himself in Wednesday morning.
The Orange County sheriff told ABC11 the suspects have ties to a gang but stopped short of calling the shooting gang-related.
Rashiaya Melton, who was shot in the head and later died from her injuries, was not the target of the shooting, which happened Oct. 23 at a barn off Mill Creek Road. She was a student at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough.
Another party attendee was shot in the leg.
Investigators said several 18-year-olds were among nearly 300 people who attended the Halloween party that ended in gunfire.
Drugs and alcohol were also found at the scene.
During Gibson's court appearance, the judge told him he could face the death penalty.