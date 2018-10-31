Suspects in fatal shooting at Orange County Halloween party appear in court

On Oct. 28, the Orange County Sheriffs Office found 18-year-old Rashiaya Melton shot in the head

HILLSBOROUGH N.C. (WTVD) --
The two men charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old girl at an Orange County Halloween party over the weekend appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

The US Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Xzavier Gibson on Tuesday in Alamance County.

Xzavier Gibson makes his 1st court appearance



The second suspect, 23-year-old Takeem Turrentine, turned himself in Wednesday morning.

Takeem Turrentine makes his 1st appearance in court



The Orange County sheriff told ABC11 the suspects have ties to a gang but stopped short of calling the shooting gang-related.

Rashiaya Melton, who was shot in the head and later died from her injuries, was not the target of the shooting, which happened Oct. 23 at a barn off Mill Creek Road. She was a student at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough.

Another party attendee was shot in the leg.

Investigators said several 18-year-olds were among nearly 300 people who attended the Halloween party that ended in gunfire.

Drugs and alcohol were also found at the scene.

During Gibson's court appearance, the judge told him he could face the death penalty.
