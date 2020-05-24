missing woman

Search underway for Colorado mom of 2 who disappeared during bike ride

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. -- A search continues for a mother of two who vanished two weeks ago during a bike ride, and her husband is offering a hefty reward for information leading to her return.

Police said Suzanne Morphew disappeared after leaving her Chaffee County home for a solo ride on Mother's Day.

When the 49-year-old mother of two didn't return, a neighbor called police.

So far, police only recovered her bike and an unspecified personal item from their search on the rugged mountain terrain.

"It makes total sense that they're not going to really share what they find or not find until they complete the search," said Brad Garnett, an ABC News consultant and former FBI agent.

This weekend, the FBI and local law enforcement reportedly focused their search on a specific property in Salida, a city located about 100 miles west of Colorado Springs.

Authorities did not reveal what brought them to this area but said "the property owner is fully cooperative with law enforcement and is not connected with the disappearance."

This comes nearly a week after her husband Barry issued a desperate plea on social media, offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to her return.

"If anyone is out there who can hear this that has you, please ... no questions asked, however much they want. I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you," he said in the video.

Family members said Barry Morphew was out of town at the time of her disappearance, KMGH-TV reported.

Anyone with information on Suzanne Morphew's whereabouts is asked to call a tip line at (719) 312-7530.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradou.s. & worldmissing woman
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
Durham police trying to locate woman last seen near Duke Regional
Ex-wife of suspect in Holly Springs murder case appears in court
Family members of Monica Moynan react after ex-boyfriend arrested
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder of Holly Springs mom extradited to NC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 22,725 COVID-19 NC cases after highest jump to date
Man found stabbed in Raleigh, police say
Church service canceled? Here's a message (con versión en español)
NY Times publishes names of 1,000 COVID-19 victims on front page
Forecast: A mainly dry holiday weekend
NC breweries reopen leaving some owners scratching their heads
Hair salons open with added safety measures
Show More
Holly Springs gym owner frustrated by Phase 2 snub
1 injured, another dead in Harnett County shooting
Lawsuit: NC laws expose many voters to virus risks
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
Battleship North Carolina to reopen on Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News