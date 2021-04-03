missing girl

Silver Alert issued for 'endangered' 13-year-old Wendell girl

(Courtesy of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 13-year-old Wendell girl on Friday evening.

Authoritiessaid they are searching for Symah Camille Johnson who is believed to be suffering from "dementia or some other cognitive impairment," according to NCDPS.

Symah stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She is described as having red shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a red bubble jacket, grey sweat pants, white Nike shoes and a brown book bag.

She was last seen along the 7100 block of Hector Street walking towards Campsite Drive from Hector Court.

Anyone with information on Symah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wendellwake countymissing girlmissing childrensilver alertwake county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 children missing out of western NC
Kids found safe after dad's car stolen during DoorDash delivery
Harnett County teen found three weeks after being reported missing
Silver Alert canceled for 31-year-old woman missing along with 2 girls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rams car into Capitol barricade; 1 officer, driver killed
Goldsboro woman unable to get title of home despite paying off loan
Churches rent stadiums for a socially-distant Easter Sunday service
23-year-old dead, baby injured in Johnston County crash
6M cars drive over structurally deficient NC bridges daily: report
Data shows 2020 record year for new businesses in NC and US
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
Show More
Promising jobs report highlights optimism of NC business owners
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett talks vaccine 'inquisitiveness' on GMA
Fayetteville's Cameo Art House Theatre reopens for 1st time in a year
As pools open back up, instructors urge swim lessons for all
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
More TOP STORIES News