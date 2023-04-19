Singer-songwriter Tammy Tuckey releases second Walt Disney World-themed cover album

Disney fans from all over the globe have been coming to see the world premiere of "Disney100: The Exhibition," including Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and singer-songwriter Tammy Tuckey.

"I love Disney so much," she says, "and I feel like not a lot of people pay tribute to the music of the theme parks."

PHILADELPHIA -- "Disney100: The Exhibition" is open right now at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

It features more than 250 of our parent company's crown jewels in 10 immersive galleries.

It's a magical experience for fans of all ages.

Disney fans from all over the globe, and here at home, have been coming to see the world premiere of this exhibition.

That includes Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and singer-songwriter Tammy Tuckey, from Horsham, Montgomery County.

She released her second album featuring the songs of Walt Disney World.

"I love 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,' it's one of my favorite Disney films," says Tuckey. "In the exhibition's first section is the actual book that you see at the beginning of the film. It opens up and it has Snow White on the front. It's glorious. It's huge, and it's beautiful."

That book is just one of the treasures on display at "Disney100: The Exhibition."

Lifelong fans, like Tuckey, were here for the premiere.

"Disney chose Philadelphia for this exhibit," she says. "It's like the greatest thing ever."

Tuckey just released her second Walt Disney World-themed cover album, 'Glowing in Timeless Places!'

Tuckey recently performed the songs at a special concert at the Upper Dublin Public Library.

"I just love the theme park songs in general," she says. "I feel like sometimes music really transports us back to a moment in time."

'Glowing in Timeless Places!' is available now.