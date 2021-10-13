woman killed

Pregnant 911 dispatcher was killed by boyfriend in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged in the death of a Cumberland County 911 dispatcher who was shot in Fayetteville earlier this week.

Willie Earl Moore, 27, has been charged with murder in the death of 31-year-old Tanajwa McMurray.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6400 block of Pittsfield Drive.

Police said on Wednesday that Moore was the live-in boyfriend of the victim and she was five months pregnant with his child at the time she was killed.

"Ms. McMurray was a telecommunicator in our 911 Call Center and our team is deeply saddened," a Cumberland County EMS spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time."

Moore was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is not in custody and police are currently looking for him.
