Tarboro officer shoots, injures suspect during pursuit, authorities say

According to the Tarboro Police Department, around 9:45 a.m., officers, with the assistance of the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, were conducting a "traffic safety checking station" near Edgecombe Community College. During said checks, authorities smelt marijuana and alcohol coming from 30-year-old Christopher Tervon Harris' vehicle.
When approached, the driver fled the scene and officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit.
The pursuit ended when the driver collided with another vehicle. The driver then fled the scene of the wreck and officers continued to chase the suspect on foot.
While attempting to detain the fleeing driver, a Tarboro officer opened fire causing a non-life-threatening injury to the suspect.
Harris was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, possession with intent to sell/driver cocaine, resist /delay/obstruct a public officer; and careless and reckless driving. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
As protocol, the NC State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.
This is the second officer-involved shooting of the weekend, the other happening in Sampson County where an "armed suspect was killed."
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.