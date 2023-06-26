Taste of Soul 'Vegan Edition' food truck series kicks off in Downtown Durham

The event featured a special vegan edition with several vegan food selections to choose from.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Taste of Soul food truck series kicked off in Downtown Durham Sunday.

The event featured a special vegan edition with several vegan food selections to choose from, beverage vendors, and live music.

"It's our fifth festival and that's great. This is our flagship event. We live here," one festival-goer said. "Of course, we want this to be like the event where it's super busy and everybody comes out and everyone's happy. It's pretty much living up to that."

In May, event organizers hosted its variety edition in Durham to kick off the series. For more information on upcoming events visit here.