Coronavirus

Cybersecurity experts issue warnings as schools begin remotely, businesses continue work online amid COVID-19

By
Months into the pandemic, cybersecurity issues persist as many students begin their school year remotely.

On the first day of classes Monday, Haywood County Schools were victimized by a ransomware attack.

Businesses have also had to make adjustments to protect employees and customers.

Zoom outage impacting meetings, webinars in parts of US

"Unfortunately too many people have focused on getting their systems up, but not enough on security," said Tony Marshall, the President and CEO of ISG Cybersecurity.

While companies have spent years enacting protective features to stop hackers and attacks on their networks, the pandemic has exposed weaknesses.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"We sent millions of people home. Not only did we send them home, the bad guys know they're home. Our home networks were designed to be functional, but we never put much attention on security," Marshall said.

In July, the FBI reported a sharp increase in fraudulent unemployment insurance claims using stolen identities.

Marshall recommends people get a network security assessment, so they can better understand their points of weakness. He also encourages the use of a password solution, while avoiding the same password for different sites.

Finally, he says people should be more aware of what devices are linked to their networks and the information they have stored.

"Most people underestimate the value of the data they have access to, and you really never want to do that," said Marshall.

This advice is especially important for people conducting business at home.

"Unfortunately, many people think 'I don't have anything that anybody would want.' If you have any of your clients information, you have their credit card information, their payment information, all of that stuff is very, very important. They might not have attacked your bank account, but if they get your customers financial information, they're terrorizing your customers," said Marshall.

In March, the FBI issued a warning over teleconferencing and online learning platforms being hacked, with offenders often posting inappropriate content. Zoom has since enacted increased protocols to prevent this from happening, though experts recommend moderators require a password to enter private chats, as well as retain privileges to admit people in.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycyberattackcoronavirustechnologyfraudonline learningsecuritycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
President Trump takes jab at Gov. Cooper while in NC
LATEST: NC State pauses athletics due to COVID-19 cluster within program
Students still paying for downtown living after classes move online
'This thing is for real': Clayton mayor responds to COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump takes jab at Gov. Cooper while in NC
LATEST: NC State pauses athletics due to COVID-19 cluster within program
Marco continues to weaken as Laura strengthens, batters Cuba
Republicans nominate Trump at 2020 RNC; he questions election integrity
Students still paying for downtown living after classes move online
'This thing is for real': Clayton mayor responds to COVID-19 outbreak
Durham residents rally for end to evictions during pandemic
Show More
15-year-old killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Durham
Trailer full of Boy Scouts camping equipment stolen
North Carolina will be 1st state to begin voting for president
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Biden says he'd shut down economy if scientists recommend
More TOP STORIES News