ROBOTS

Sex robot brothel planned for Houston comes to a halt amid allegations owner misrepresented business

EMBED </>More Videos

Sex robot brothel planned for Houston comes to a halt amid allegations owner misrepresented business

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A so-called sex robot brothel, the first of its kind in the U.S., was planned for the Galleria area, but has hit a sudden snag.

The owner of "Kinkys Dolls," based in Toronto, said the business that rents robotic sex dolls that are capable of response and sound was expected to be open by this week.

The exact location of the planned business in Houston wasn't released, but on Friday, Eyewitness News received an inspection report by Houston Public Works about an office space near the Galleria on Richmond near Chimney Rock.

Wednesday, according to the report, inspectors "red-tagged" work on the space because no permits application had been received. It ordered the modifications to the space be removed.

The property manager confirmed it was to be the space for the sexbot brothel, but he said that's not what the would-be tenants told him. According to a statement from his attorney, Richard Nava, "My client was contacted about a lease for an art gallery at his Richmond offices, and was never provided the leasing documents he requested. After a few days passed, my client discovered the true nature of the business and never agreed to signing a lease for what was misrepresented as an art gallery. My client wants no part in this story or any type of any sexually oriented business."

An online petition sponsored by anti-human trafficking group Elijah Rising opposes the business.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is also examining the city's current sexually-oriented business ordinance for possible updates in the wake of technology making its way into erotic enterprise, replacing humans with silicone and rubber versions.

We reached out to the owner of "Kinkys Dolls" in Toronto, and are awaiting a response to today's developments.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysexrobotsu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBOTS
Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air
World's first robot-made burger to debut in SF
Japanese engineers create real-life Transformer robot
Put an end to unwanted robo-calls and telemarketers
More robots
TECHNOLOGY
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
Uber accounts can be stolen, trail could lead to dark web
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal
NC launches contractor app to help Florence victims avoid scams
More Technology
Top Stories
Wide Open Bluegrass draws huge crowd, big dollars for Raleigh
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from New York apartment
384 dead in Indonesia tsunami, quake
2 Mississippi police officers dead, suspect in custody after confrontation
How to score a free cup of coffee and more Saturday
Person, WRs help NC State top Virginia 35-21 in ACC opener
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Cree evacuates due to overnight hydrogen leak
Show More
Chick-Fil-A staff throws 100-year-old big birthday bash
Suspect in stabbing death of Raleigh woman arrested in New York
Roxboro man fatally shot while celebrating 20th birthday
Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of Fayetteville driver with toddler in car
President Trump orders new FBI probe of Brett Kavanaugh
More News