15-year-old accidentally shot, injured in Benson, fabricates story of drive-by shooting

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Benson police said a 15-year-old boy originally injured in a drive-by shooting fabricated his story, instead, the investigation revealed the shooting was accidental.

Just before 2 p.m., Benson police officers responded to the 1400 block of Chicopee Road inside the Gaines Mobile Home Park in reference to a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found the 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower right leg.

The boy told officers he was shot at and wounded by 'unknown subjects' in a passing vehicle and was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting by Benson Police revealed the boy admitted his injury occurred at a home at a nearby mobile home park after the boy and a friend were looking at and handling a firearm.

The investigation is still ongoing, but authorities do not believe there to be any threat to the public.

The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
