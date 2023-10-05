A man is facing a murder charge in the death of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed Monday night on North New Hope Road just off Capital Boulevard.

'I want justice served,' says family of Raleigh teen shot and killed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing a murder charge in the death of a teenager who was shot and killed Monday night.

It happened at 6:35 p.m. on North New Hope Road just off Capital Boulevard.

The family of Dontez Rufin Jr. is still trying to process what happened Monday night.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed near a playground at North Raleigh apartment complex.

His family said faith is helping them through this difficult time.

His mom, sisters, and extended family took a few moments to pray together inside the Wake County Courthouse after a man accused of shooting the teen faced a judge.

"I want justice served," said Jessica Harris, Dontez's mother.

She's taking things one day at a time after getting the news.

"The phone call, it was unbelievable and it's been unbelievable. It's always going to be unbelievable," said Harris.

She's thankful the community has been offering support.

"He had a great personality. He would give the shirt off his back for anyone," said Harris. "He loved family. He loved his friends. He was such a lovable person."

David Otu-Tetteh Addy, 23, is facing a murder charge in the case and is also facing a misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm within Raleigh city limits.

Addy's defense attorney, Andre McDavid, tried to get the bond reduced on the misdemeanor charge. The judge denied that request.

"We don't, we were not able to really argue against the charge because we don't have any facts. We just know that someone died and they believe that Mr. Addy is somehow connected to that and so out of an abundance of caution, we just want to make sure that we get enough evidence to find out who, what, when, where, how, and almost always why," said McDavid.

Addy's family was in court. They did not want to comment on the charges.