Durham police search for suspect in hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old pedestrian

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are searching for a man they say is responsible for hitting and killing a 19-year-old in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.
Police are searching for 40-year-old Enrique Hernandez Beiza.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on University Drive. Officers that arrived on the scene found 19-year-old Timothy Frink dead in a parking lot. Investigators later determined he had been hit by a car.
Police said the vehicle involved in the crash -- a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup with North Carolina plate EMJ-6403 -- has still not been found.
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating the truck, as well as Beiza.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police at (919)475-4149 or CrimeStoppers at (919)683-1200.
