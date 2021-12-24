NC police chief tells officers about 'clinic' to get COVID vaccination cards without getting shots

By Maria Cartaya and Aya Elamroussi, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

NC police chief tells officers about phony vaccine clinic, on leave

OAKBORO, N.C. -- A North Carolina police chief has been placed on unpaid leave and probation for telling officers about a "clinic" that would issue them a Covid-19 vaccination card without actually receiving the shot, local officials said.

T.J. Smith -- the police chief of Oakboro Town, North Carolina -- violated policies including, fraud, willful acts that endanger the property of others and serving a conflicting interest when he allegedly told officers about the scheme, according to a letter addressed to him from Town Administrator Doug Burgess.

The alleged violations stem from "detrimental personal conduct including notifying law enforcement officers to attend a 'clinic' where they would be able to obtain proof of COVID 19 vaccination cards without being vaccinated," the letter said.

The vaccine fraud accusations come as the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly both in the US and worldwide. Full vaccination as well as boosters provide the best protection against the highly contagious variant that has been alarming health officials amid the holiday season.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the state's Department of Health and Human Services, said earlier this week that North Carolina could see as many as 10,000 Covid-19 cases a day at the peak in January.

The one-page letter -- signed by Burgess and released Tuesday -- says Smith was ordered to go on unpaid leave for two weeks and probation for six months beginning December 21. Smith has the right to appeal, the letter states.

The disciplinary measures came after the town hired Blue Chameleon Investigations to conduct an independent probe into the matter, and the decision was made based on the findings, Burgess told CNN.

Smith, in a statement to the local newspaper, said in part: "To make a long story short, in retrospect, I made a mistake."

Smith told the Stanly News & Press that a friend called and told him about a mobile vaccination clinic.

"After I got off the phone with that friend, I called two other officers (not in my department) and passed on information about what was described as a 'self-vaccination' clinic," he says in a portion of the statement. "I got one phone call, hung up and made two others. I didn't sit back and digest the information, ruminate on it, or otherwise give it much thought. I just passed it on."

CNN has reached out to Smith for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncpolice chiefomicron variantcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
TOP STORIES
Man indicted for 2020 murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
Number of U.S pediatric hospitalizations increases due to Omicron
Edgecombe County father shot and killed Christmas day identified
Surging inflation latest challenge to NC farmers
RDU travelers worry about possible flight cancellations and delays
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Show More
NC 3-year-old accidentally shoots self on Christmas Day
DA asking court to cut Houston trucker's 110-year sentence in crash
COVID-19 postpones next games for Duke, UNC
Pediatric hospitalizations up 395% in NYC since mid-December
LATEST: First Night Raleigh to move completely outdoors
More TOP STORIES News