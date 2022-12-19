Top headlines you might have missed

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are some of the top 5 headlines you may have missed on ABC11 Eyewitness News.

'Tighten the strings': Shoplifting crisis has Target, Walmart debating whether to raise prices

Retailers look at raises prices amid a shoplifting crisis.

Duke nurse violently attacked by a patient shares story, wants change

The Duke Raleigh Hospital was the best place Rebecca ever worked, it was also the place where she said she almost lost her life.

"Closed fists. I felt the initial impact and that was it," she said. "It was this side of my face and I don't remember what happened after that.

After 17 years of working in the hospital's emergency department, Rebecca was violently attacked by a patient in July. Rebecca asked for her last name to be excluded to protect her privacy from the man who attacked her.

75-year-old dies from being shot in the head by her daughter, Orange County deputies say

A 51-year-old woman accused of shooting her 75-year-old mother in the head, will soon face more severe charges because her mother has since died.

Paula Lee Decoteau is behind bars on a half million dollar bond after investigators said she shot her mother one time in the forehead at their home on Spruce Pine Trail just after midnight Sunday morning.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.

He was 40.

Cumberland Co. deputy killed by drunk driver while investigating business robbery, sheriff says

A drunk driver is being blamed for the death of a 23-year-old Cumberland County deputy who was investigating a robbery Friday morning.

"I'm standing here with a heavy heart," Sheriff Ennis Wright said. "We lost a good deputy; mother lost a son; sisters and brothers lost a brother ... I look at it as a senseless tragedy that could have been prevented."