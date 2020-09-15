Florida dentist creates cake shield to prevent spread of germs

COVID-19 has changed the way we do just about everything including how we celebrate birthdays.In this time of mask-wearing and social distancing, blowing out the candles on a birthday cake could spread germs. That's why Florida dentist Billy Kay has come up with what he calls the Top It Cake Shield.It's to help prevent germs and spit from potentially landing on the cake you plan to share with others.The $15 cake cover contains sides that overlay and snap together sealing the cake inside. Birthday candles are inserted into the shield's flat top, rather than into the cake itself protecting it from any germs.The cake shield is set to officially launch online on Sept. 15.