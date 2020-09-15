germs

Florida dentist creates cake shield to prevent spread of germs

By
COVID-19 has changed the way we do just about everything including how we celebrate birthdays.

In this time of mask-wearing and social distancing, blowing out the candles on a birthday cake could spread germs. That's why Florida dentist Billy Kay has come up with what he calls the Top It Cake Shield.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

It's to help prevent germs and spit from potentially landing on the cake you plan to share with others.

The $15 cake cover contains sides that overlay and snap together sealing the cake inside. Birthday candles are inserted into the shield's flat top, rather than into the cake itself protecting it from any germs.

The cake shield is set to officially launch online on Sept. 15.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbirthdayfoodcoronavirusgermscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GERMS
'Dry fogger' will be used to sanitize for Wyndham Championship
Are public bathrooms safe from coronavirus? Expert weighs in
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from COVID-19
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SUV of Raleigh man found in Va., 39-year-old still missing
Hurricane Sally strengthens, becomes Category 2
President Trump to campaign in Fayetteville this weekend
COVID-19 LATEST: 10,605 more patients presumed to be recovered
4-year-old accidentally shoots grandmother in Erwin
Durham barbershop featured in Biden campaign ads
Even with progress, Hurricane Florence victims still need help 2 years later
Show More
Wake County launches homelessness hotline
Groups collect laptops for North Carolina students
Man shot near Durham Cook Out dies from injuries
Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching
COVID-19 case leaves Wake Sheriff's gun permit office short-staffed
More TOP STORIES News