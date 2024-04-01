Topgolf Durham announces grand opening date for first North Carolina location

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Topgolf Durham location will finally open its doors this month.

The company announced the venue, which is Topgolf's third in North Carolina but its first outside of Charlotte, will open officially on April 12.

You can find the facility off the Page Road exit on Interstate 40. Its address is 4901 Topgolf Way. This is Topgolf's 99th location in the world.

The company broke ground on the project on Oct. 21, 2021.

The facility employs around 500 people. It has 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays spanning three floors. There's also a full-service restaurant, a 28-foot video wall with more than 200 televisions and a rooftop terrace equipped with fire pits.

"Not only am I excited about getting to play at Topgolf, I'm excited for our city as Topgolf's opening brings with it 500 good-paying jobs for our community. We expect people to visit Topgolf from other areas of the state, which benefits our local economy and is a testament to Durham's growing range of entertainment offerings," Mayor Leo Williams said.

