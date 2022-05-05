Education

Torchlight Academy loses appeal, ordered to close permanently

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State Board of Education rejected Torchlight Academy's appeal request, meaning it will have to close for good next month.

The board cited ongoing concerns about Torchlight's financial health and its ability to meet the educational needs of special education students.

Last year, the Raleigh school was sanctioned for falsifying documents related to its exceptional children's program.

Torchlight Academy is one of Raleigh's oldest charter schools and serves 600 elementary and middle-school students, the majority of whom are Black and Hispanic.
