Selma Town Manager Brent Taylor announces departure during closed session

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Selma Town manager Brent Taylor announced he will be leaving the position during a closed session Thursday.

Taylor served as Town Manager in Selma since 2021.

Selma Deputy Town Manager/ CFO Rhonda Sommer, who has been with the town for five years, will take Taylor's place as Interim Town Manager.

ALSO SEE: Residents voice concerns as Selma Head Start must vacate current building by November

Flowers Plantation reveals plans for new development amidst population surge in Johnston County