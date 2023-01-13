Selma Town Manager Brent Taylor announces departure during closed session

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Selma Town manager Brent Taylor announced he will be leaving the position during a closed session Thursday.
Taylor served as Town Manager in Selma since 2021.
Selma Deputy Town Manager/ CFO Rhonda Sommer, who has been with the town for five years, will take Taylor's place as Interim Town Manager.
