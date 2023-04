RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire sparked at a group of townhomes in Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 11 arrived at the scene at approximately 12:40 p.m. and saw smoke and flames shooting out of the roof of one of the buildings.

The townhomes are located near Southern Magnolia Drive and Burgundy Star Drive.

ABC11 is working to gather more information about what started the fire and how everyone who lives at the building is doing.