Man, woman killed in head-on collision in Harnett County, deputies say

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. -- Two drivers were killed in a late Wednesday night head-on collision along N.C. Highway 27 in Harnett County.The fatal collision happening at the intersection of Highway 27 West and Leaflet Church Road around 9:15 p.m.The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said a pickup truck, driven by Richard Donald Mainor, 86, of Lillington, was traveling westbound on the highway when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a car, driven by Tracie Diane Herrick, 45, of Lillington.NCSHP troopers said both drivers were pinned inside their vehicles and died as a result of their injuries before they could be freed.The crash remains under investigation at this time.