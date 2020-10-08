fatal crash

Man, woman killed in head-on collision in Harnett County, deputies say

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. -- Two drivers were killed in a late Wednesday night head-on collision along N.C. Highway 27 in Harnett County.

The fatal collision happening at the intersection of Highway 27 West and Leaflet Church Road around 9:15 p.m.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said a pickup truck, driven by Richard Donald Mainor, 86, of Lillington, was traveling westbound on the highway when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a car, driven by Tracie Diane Herrick, 45, of Lillington.

NCSHP troopers said both drivers were pinned inside their vehicles and died as a result of their injuries before they could be freed.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countytraffic fatalitiesfatal crashharnett county news
FATAL CRASH
2 dead following head-on crash in Fayetteville, police say
Regulators failed at jobs in 2018 limo crash that killed 20, NTSB says
Man killed, driver injured in 2-car crash, Durham police say
NC trooper returns home 84 days after being struck by car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC-Chapel Hill delays start of spring semester, cancels spring break
LATEST: NC reports highest increase in cases since mid-July
City of Fayetteville discourages trick-or-treating on Halloween
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Delta regains major hurricane strength as it heads toward Louisiana
Instead of a tip, server finds "MASK" written on receipt
Zach Galifianakis reminds NC citizens to register to vote
Show More
2 of 3 offenders who walked away back in custody, prison officials say
Surfer unknowingly has dangerously close encounter with shark: VIDEO
Man caught hiding inside motel after high-speed chase
Georgia Co. votes to name elementary school after Michelle Obama
Medical journal blasts US leadership's 'failed' COVID-19 response
More TOP STORIES News