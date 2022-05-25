Traffic

Downed tree causes power outage in Raleigh, traffic lights impacted

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A downed tree is responsible for leaving almost 2,000 people without power at one point Wednesday morning in Raleigh.

The tree fell on North King Charles Road near Milburnie.

Power crews had a majority of the power restored just before 6:30 a.m.

The loss of power caused multiple traffic lights to go out in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
