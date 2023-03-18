Increased penalties for people caught speeding at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- There will be more penalties for people speeding at Fort Bragg.
Under the new penalties, people going 15 miles an hour over the speed limit will get a 30-day suspension of on-post driving privileges.
A six-month suspension for the second offense within one year and a one-year suspension for a third offense within two years.
Anyone caught going 81 miles an hour or more anywhere on post will receive a one-year suspension.
If a service member is caught while suspended, he or she will get a five-year suspension civilians will get a two year suspension.
Officials say it's in response to several community complaints.