Increased penalties for people caught speeding at Fort Bragg

Under the new penalties, people going 15 miles an hour over the speed limit will get a 30-day suspension of on-post driving privileges.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- There will be more penalties for people speeding at Fort Bragg.

Under the new penalties, people going 15 miles an hour over the speed limit will get a 30-day suspension of on-post driving privileges.

A six-month suspension for the second offense within one year and a one-year suspension for a third offense within two years.

SEE ALSO: NC man sentenced for hacking Fort Bragg soldier's Snapchat

Anyone caught going 81 miles an hour or more anywhere on post will receive a one-year suspension.

If a service member is caught while suspended, he or she will get a five-year suspension civilians will get a two year suspension.

MORE NEWS: Fort Bragg releases name of soldier hit and killed while crossing road

Officials say it's in response to several community complaints.