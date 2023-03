An overturned car has blocked Highway 147 near Briggs Street.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A portion of Interstate 85 near Durham was closed due to a crash at the Club Boulevard exit.

One southbound lane of I-85 was closed.

Another bad crash also impacted traffic in Durham. An overturned car blocked Highway 147 near Briggs Street. Traffic was being diverted until the cars could be removed.

