Neighbors and police in America's safest city 'disturbed' after body found burning in fire pit

First responders were first called to the house early Sunday morning for a illegal burn call.

Cary Police are investigating two crime scenes at a home in a quiet neighborhood off Maynard Road.

A house on Dorset Drive remains blocked off by crime scene tape after a body was found in a fire pit and the homeowner discovered in an RV on the property with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

First responders were first called to the house early Sunday morning.

Area residents, as well as the Cary Police Department, said the discoveries are disturbing.

"We are just as disturbed as everyone else. This is not a typical event that happens in Cary. We're typically ranked as one of the safest cities and we're very proud of that distinction, however, that does not mean we're immune to things happening here," said Sgt. Kenric Alexander.

"It is raising a lot of questions not only within the community but also at the police department."

The body has been sent for an autopsy.

"It was so charred, we are unable to identify the gender, the race of the remains. So we are hoping with it being sent to the Medical Examiner's Office, that they can give us that actual identity and more than that, we are hoping they can give us a time of death and cause of death - which is vital information,' said Alexander.

The homeowner, who is not being identified, is at the hospital now and we're being told the injuries are serious.

A woman was also found inside another RV on this property.

Police tell ABC11 the woman is cooperating with investigators and they're working to figure out the connection between all the individuals.

RELATED | Human remains found in fire pit debris after Cary firefighters respond to illegal burn: Cary PD

In 2022, Cary was named America's Safest City by Good Hire, a background check company. They use FBI crime data to determine the safest and least safe cities in the country. The study looked at the property, violent, and society crimes, then ranked each city by its rate of offenses per 1,000 people.