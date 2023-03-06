Expect more closures on Hillsborough Street as construction continues

Crews are closing Hillsborough Street at the intersection to begin construction that will result in Blue Ridge Road passing underneath Hillsborough Street, the railroad tracks and

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Construction is set to begin on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh at a busy intersection.

Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street have been closed for some time now, but expect even more lane closures on Hillsborough Street now as construction continues.

Crews are closing Hillsborough Street at the intersection to begin construction that will result in Blue Ridge Road passing underneath Hillsborough Street, the railroad tracks and Beryl Road.

A new connector road will be opening to help maintain some access during this phase of construction, but it might be best to find an alternate route.

The project which is slated to be done by 2024 is expected make this busy intersection safer for all people who use it daily or to access special events like the State Fair and games at Carter Finley Stadium and PNC Arena.

The Hillsborough Street closure is expected to last several months. When the road reopens, the work will expand to the south and require more closures.

Some detour options include Western Boulevard, Edwards Mill Road, Wade Avenue and Blue Ridge Road.