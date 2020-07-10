Traffic

2 vehicles reportedly crash and ran off I-95 South bridge near Fayetteville, search and rescue underway

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A search and rescue is underway on Thursday night after reports of two vehicles ran off the I-95 South bridge near Fayetteville and into the Cape Fear River.

The interstate is expected to reopen by 9:30 p.m., according to the NCDOT. First responders were made aware of the crash shortly after 7 p.m.

The nature of the incident isn't yet confirmed but first responders are searching the Cape Fear River with water rescue boats at this time. Fire crews tell ABC11 that the river could run as deep as 19 feet.


As a detour, motorists are advised to take Exit 52 (NC-24). Continue on NC-24 for 3 miles and make a left onto I-95 Business South. Continue on I-95 Business South for 1.5 miles and make a left onto NC-87. Continue on NC-87 for 3.5 miles and make a right to re-access I-95.



This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
