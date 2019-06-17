Traffic

Ducks crossing road caused 5-car crash on I-40 in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash caused by ducks crossing the road slowed the morning commute for many drivers in Durham Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 7 on westbound Interstate 40 between Highway 55 and Fayetteville Road.



Crews had to close multiple lanes of the interstate in order to investigate and clean up debris.

Durham Police Department said the crash happened when vehicles slowed down, and even stopped, on the busy interstate due to ducks crossing the road.

The crash ultimately involved five cars and one tractor-trailer.

One person was taken to the hospital after the crash, but their injuries are considered minor. The ducks also escaped without injury.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamtraffictraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Let 'em have it:' 11-year-old boy uses machete to stop home invader
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, June 17
'Why don't you die': Mom accused of sitting on top of 4-month-old
Possible measles exposure at Durham school, coffee shop
Biscuitville to open 3rd Raleigh location in fall 2019
Drunk woman drives Power Wheels toy truck on road: police
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Show More
Shark bites 8-year-old boy at North Carolina's Bald Head Island
Wristband sends shock to help prevent bad habits
Woman shoved dog into lake, then watched it drowned, police said
Taylor Swift releases star-studded new music video
Retired UNC professor presumed dead after swim competition
More TOP STORIES News