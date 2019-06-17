Ducks crossing road caused 5-car crash on I-40 in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash caused by ducks crossing the road slowed the morning commute for many drivers in Durham Monday morning.The crash happened shortly after 7 on westbound Interstate 40 between Highway 55 and Fayetteville Road.Crews had to close multiple lanes of the interstate in order to investigate and clean up debris.Durham Police Department said the crash happened when vehicles slowed down, and even stopped, on the busy interstate due to ducks crossing the road.The crash ultimately involved five cars and one tractor-trailer.One person was taken to the hospital after the crash, but their injuries are considered minor. The ducks also escaped without injury.