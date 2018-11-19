One person is dead after a tractor-trailer hit a pedestrian on Interstate 40 in Johnston County on Monday.The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 323.According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was heading east when a pedestrian, who was standing on the shoulder of the road, stepped into the path of the truck.The pedestrian died at the scene.The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is handling further investigation of the incident.