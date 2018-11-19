FATAL CRASH

Pedestrian dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-40 in Johnston County

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 40 eastbound near mile marker 323 after a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead after a tractor-trailer hit a pedestrian on Interstate 40 in Johnston County on Monday.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 323.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was heading east when a pedestrian, who was standing on the shoulder of the road, stepped into the path of the truck.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is handling further investigation of the incident.
