TRAFFIC

How dangerous is Jones Dairy Road curve? 16 crashes just this year

EMBED </>More Videos

By
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Wake County Road is being called a "danger."

Jones Dairy Road, which is near an elementary school, has seen more than a dozen crashes this year.

A Wake Forest resident near Jones Dairy Road posted a picture of a smashed car on the Next Door App warning folks to slow down.



Police told ABC11 that there have 16 wrecks on that road just in 2018 alone.

There were injuries in three of those incidents.

The speed limit on Jones Dairy Road is 45 mph but it is lower by Jones Dairy Elementary School.

On Wednesday, police were seen enforcing the speed limit along the road.

Officials are encouraging residents to reach out if they see speeders.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad safetyspeedingWake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
I-40 Fortify project virtually done but remains a work zone for miles
Several lanes of I-440 near Raleigh closed after truck overturns
Closures, detours on Capital Boulevard in October
To the relief of many, I-40 reopens throughout NC after Florence flooding
More Traffic
Top Stories
5 officers shot in Florence, South Carolina
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 29-year-old at gas station near SouthPoint
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Coyote sighting puts Cary neighbors on high alert
Operation Save A Life delivers thousands of free smoke alarms, CO alarms
More than 700 price gouging complaints filed in NC
Food Lion partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide meals to Florence victims
Arrests made in burglary ring that targeted celebs
Show More
VIDEO: Creature walks into TV live shot, sparks internet debate
Emergency Management officials say Florence damage costs could be over $1 billion
Kevin Olsen, younger brother of Panthers TE, found not guilty on rape charges
Wilson police find kidnapped woman safe, suspect charged
1 killed in crash involving motorcycle, pickup truck in Durham
More News