How dangerous is Jones Dairy Road curve? 16 crashes just this year

Police out enforcing speed limit in Wake Forest along Jones Dairy Road. I asked for accident reports in this area - There have been 16 wrecks here this year. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/OuNrPKZ4Lt — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) October 3, 2018

A Wake County Road is being called a "danger."Jones Dairy Road, which is near an elementary school, has seen more than a dozen crashes this year.A Wake Forest resident near Jones Dairy Road posted a picture of a smashed car on the Next Door App warning folks to slow down.Police told ABC11 that there have 16 wrecks on that road just in 2018 alone.There were injuries in three of those incidents.The speed limit on Jones Dairy Road is 45 mph but it is lower by Jones Dairy Elementary School.On Wednesday, police were seen enforcing the speed limit along the road.Officials are encouraging residents to reach out if they see speeders.