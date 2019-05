EMBED >More News Videos Tractor-trailer crash closes I-85 near Hillsborough (Credit: Nathan Hall)

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The left lane of I-85 near NC-86 in Orange County was closed after a tractor-trailer crashed into another vehicle Saturday afternoon, NCDOT said.According to the NCDOT alert, the incident started just before 1 p.m.Eyewitness video shows the aftermath of the crash.The NCDOT alert also said it happened near mile marker 165.The tractor-trailer is currently on its side on I-85 N.NCDOT said two EMS units responded and several people were transported from the accident.Officials said the road will be closed for at least two more hours.