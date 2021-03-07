SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- All lanes of I-95 in Johnston County near the Brodgen Road exit have reopened following a deadly crash involving a gas tanker. The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning near Exit 93 in the Smithfield area.
ABC11's breaking news crews at the scene confirmed a fatality in the crash.
Four miles of congestion remains in the area.
Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
DETOUR:
Southbound traffic: Must take Exit 97 (US-70). Make a right at end of ramp. Follow US-70 until US-301. Turn left onto US-301. Follow US-301 for approximately 7 miles to re-access I-95 South.
Northbound traffic: Must take Exit 93 (Brogden Rd). Make a right onto Brogden Rd and follow until US-301. Make a right and follow US-301 for approx. 5 miles. Turn right onto US-70. Follow US-70 to re-access I-95 North.
I-95 reopens in Johnston County after deadly gas tanker crash
TRAFFIC
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News