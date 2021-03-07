traffic

I-95 reopens in Johnston County after deadly gas tanker crash

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- All lanes of I-95 in Johnston County near the Brodgen Road exit have reopened following a deadly crash involving a gas tanker. The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning near Exit 93 in the Smithfield area.

ABC11's breaking news crews at the scene confirmed a fatality in the crash.

Four miles of congestion remains in the area.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.
DETOUR:

Southbound traffic: Must take Exit 97 (US-70). Make a right at end of ramp. Follow US-70 until US-301. Turn left onto US-301. Follow US-301 for approximately 7 miles to re-access I-95 South.

Northbound traffic: Must take Exit 93 (Brogden Rd). Make a right onto Brogden Rd and follow until US-301. Make a right and follow US-301 for approx. 5 miles. Turn right onto US-70. Follow US-70 to re-access I-95 North.
