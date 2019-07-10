Man charged after car hits tractor-trailer, falls off bridge near I-85 N in Durham

A Raleigh man is alive after his car went airborne and hit two bridge pillars on I-85 in Durham around 7:30 this morning. @TimABC11 shows us what police say contributed to the crash. @ABC11_WTVD at 6. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Lh06vIBhHb — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) July 7, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver of a car involved in a crash Sunday morning that closed down I-85 remains in the hospital and has been charged.Part of I-85 Northbound in Durham near exit 178 were closed following the crash.The wreck happened just after 7:30 a.m.Durham police said a 2007 Infinity, driven by 32-year-old William James Dingle, of Raleigh, struck a tractor-trailer on U.S. 70.The Infinity was then hit by a 2015 Cadillac and eventually went airborne, colliding with two bridge pillars and landing at the edge of I-85 N.Dingle was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, police said.He remains in critical condition at the hospital.The road was closed for hours but reopened just before 11 a.m.Police said speed and alcohol are suspected factors. On Tuesday, Dingle was charged with driving while impaired, driving while his license was revoked (for DWI) and careless and reckless driving.