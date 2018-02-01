TRAFFIC

New striping planned in Durham Freeway work zone

EMBED </>More Videos

Restriping planned for Durham Freeway.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
If you drive the Durham Freeway you may have noticed the striping near the construction zone has slowly disappeared.

NCDOT told ABC11 that temporary tape and paint marking the lanes on Durham Freeway South was lifted or moved by snow plows after the snowy weather.

We showed video of the current lane conditions to folks who travel down 147 regularly and most told us the markings look a bit confusing.

Lane confusion around the 147 work zone was an issue ABC11 first told you about in July. That confusion was why the temporary tape and paint were placed.

According to NCDOT, "upkeep in the work zone is the responsibility of the contractor for the project and they are bringing in a subcontractor to address this."

The department told that ABC11 the striping won't set in temperatures at 40 degrees or below and that contractors hope to have new striping up next week if the weather cooperates, but they may need to temporarily close some lanes to get it done.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficroad repairroad safetydurham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
Raleigh's Most Walkable Neighborhoods
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News