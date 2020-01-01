Traffic

New year means toll rates going up on Triangle Expressway

Driving around the Triangle could get a little costlier.

Higher tolls for the Triangle Expressway go into effect on Wednesday.

NC Quick Pass who use the road will see an 11-cent increase, a total of $3.48. Bill-by-mail customers will pay 16 cents more, totaling $5.33.

Tolls are also going up on the Monroe Expressway in Charlotte.

Toll revenue pays off bonds sold to fund the construction of the expressways, as well as fund the overall road maintenance including repairs, law enforcement, mowing and winter weather preparation and response.
