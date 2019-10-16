parking

Parking meter changes coming to busy Raleigh street

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Changes are coming to parking meters at a high-traffic area in Raleigh.

Work is starting Wednesday to replace some parking meters on the Hillsborough Street corridor. Here are some of the changes:

  • The metered hours will extend until 8 p.m. Right now, the hours are only until 5 p.m.
  • The new rate will be $1.50 an hour.
  • The meters will be backlit and have colored screens.

  • Customers will be prompted to enter their license plate number instead of a space number.


    • Customers will be able to pay via coins, credit/debit cards or the passport app.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    trafficraleighparkingtraffic
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    PARKING
    Price changes are coming for Raleigh parking decks
    Fayetteville re-evaluating parking enforcement in downtown area
    Saturdays removed off parking enforcement in downtown Fayetteville
    Drivers can pay parking tickets by donating school supplies
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Snow on Halloween? It's possible, but not at all likely
    New survey reveals prevalence of sexual assault at UNC
    NASA moves up 1st all-woman utility spacewalk
    Teacher's Columbus Day shirt sparks controversy
    JROTC student carrying replica gun prompts Durham high school lockdown
    WCPSS praises teen who uncovered classmates' racist group chat
    Don't get scammed at the NC State Fair
    Show More
    Woman found shot inside Fayetteville pawn shop's shooting range
    Durham man charged in murder of 9-year-old Z'Yon Person
    2 rapes among 50 solved cold cases in 4 years, Fayetteville police say
    Democrats' 4th debate focuses on Trump impeachment, health care
    Joe Biden defends himself, son on Ukraine during Democratic debate
    More TOP STORIES News