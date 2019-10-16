Parking meter changes coming to busy Raleigh street

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Changes are coming to parking meters at a high-traffic area in Raleigh.
Work is starting Wednesday to replace some parking meters on the Hillsborough Street corridor. Here are some of the changes:The metered hours will extend until 8 p.m. Right now, the hours are only until 5 p.m. The new rate will be $1.50 an hour. The meters will be backlit and have colored screens.Customers will be prompted to enter their license plate number instead of a space number.
Customers will be able to pay via coins, credit/debit cards or the passport app
.
