Parking meter changes coming to busy Raleigh street

The metered hours will extend until 8 p.m. Right now, the hours are only until 5 p.m.

The new rate will be $1.50 an hour.

The meters will be backlit and have colored screens.

Customers will be prompted to enter their license plate number instead of a space number.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Changes are coming to parking meters at a high-traffic area in Raleigh.Work is starting Wednesday to replace some parking meters on the Hillsborough Street corridor. Here are some of the changes:Customers will be able to pay via coins, credit/debit cards or the passport app